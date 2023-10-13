Authorities take stock of power supply scenario in Bandipora

Bandipora, Oct 13: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad on Friday convened a meeting of concerned officers of Power Department to review the scenario of power supply ahead of winter season in the district.
During the meeting, DC stressed upon the officers to streamline and rationalize the power setup in the district to ensure smooth power supply to the people during the winter period. He called for strict implementation of the curtailment schedule without any deviation.
Dr Owais asked the officers of PDD to conduct frequent inspections of residential areas to check the use of heating appliances that lead to frequent load shedding and damage to transformers.
During the meeting, the DC directed PDD to set specific timelines for replacement of transformers in far-flung/ remote areas of the district, including Gurez and Tulail besides keeping buffer stock of transformers during the winter months.
Reviewing the status of damaged transformers, the DC directed the concerned engineers to pace up repair of the damaged transformers, besides the replacement of damaged poles.
The officers from PDD informed that a buffer stock of 46 transformers stands available in the division besides crane for lifting off the defective transformers. It was further given out that generators in Gurez and Tulail will ensure a power supply in the areas.
He also directed the officers to establish a special control room to receive power related grievances so that the same are redressed at earliest and better coordination can be maintained between the public and the government.
The meeting was attended by Nodal Officer Coordination Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, SE circle Bandipora/Ganderbal, Executive Engineers of PDD Sumbal and Bandipora, executive engineer projects Ganderbal and other senior officers of the district.