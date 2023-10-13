Authorities take stock of power supply scenario in Bandipora

During the meeting, DC stressed upon the officers to streamline and rationalize the power setup in the district to ensure smooth power supply to the people during the winter period. He called for strict implementation of the curtailment schedule without any deviation.

Dr Owais asked the officers of PDD to conduct frequent inspections of residential areas to check the use of heating appliances that lead to frequent load shedding and damage to transformers.

During the meeting, the DC directed PDD to set specific timelines for replacement of transformers in far-flung/ remote areas of the district, including Gurez and Tulail besides keeping buffer stock of transformers during the winter months.