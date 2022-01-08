Authorities unable to handle situation: Tarigami

Srinagar, Jan 8: Castigating the administration for its ill-preparedness to handle the expected snowfall, CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami Saturday said that the claims made by the authorities on their alertness had been exposed by the power breakdown, road blockades, scarcity of ration, and other difficulties faced by the people.
In a statement issued here, the CPI (M) leader said that although a heavy snowfall was not something new for the region but the claims being made by the authorities proved a prank.
Referring to the power breakdown that plunged Kashmir into darkness, he said that the administration failed to restore the power supply. “In most areas in Kashmir, especially south Kashmir, the restorations claims made by the Power Development Department proved to be a hoax,” Tarigami said.