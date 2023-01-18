'Remove encroachments within three days or face action': Authorities warn Baramulla residents

"If any person fails to remove the encroachment, the department would swung into action and people have to pay the charges of the same", it read.

It also stated that a strict action under law would be taken against people who fail to remove illegal encroachments over the land.

Meanwhile, a similar kind of notice was issued by the authorities in Boniyar.

Notably, government has issued directions to all deputy commissioners to ensure 100 percent removal of encroachments from state land by the end of this month.