Automatic Weather Station made functional after lying defunct for six months in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday restored the Automatic Weather Station (AWS) in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district after lying defunct fir more than six months.

The development comes on the heels of Greater Kashmir report on the AWS, which provides real time weather data including temperature, rainfall and humidity and other weather parameters, lying defunct since last more than six months.

No temperature or rainfall reading was available despite the district being geographically important for travelers and tourists alike given its vicinity to Ladakh and tourist destination Sonmarg.