Availability of essential commodities reviewed in far flung areas of Pulwama

Pulwama, Jan 14: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Baseer-Ul-Haq Choudhary today visited remote and far-flung villages of Pulwama district and took stock of post Snowfall situation in these areas.
The DC visited Inderwali, Sangerwani, Bagh, Khaigam, Ichgooze, Qasbayar, Shadimarg and adjoining villages of the District to inspect the Snow clearance operation and the status of delivery of essential services. He also reviewed the power supply scenario, availability of drinking water and healthcare services available in the Public Health Centers.
Leading a team of officers, the DC spent the whole day among locals in these areas.
It is important to mention that Achgoza, Sangerwani is a tough terrain and farthest area of Pulwama and has witnessed a Snowfall of more than 2 ft.
While reviewing the post Snowfall situation and the availability of essential commodities in these areas, the DC was informed that there is a sufficient stock of essential commodities available in these areas including LPG, ration, vegetables & other essentials.
On the occasion, DC directed the officials of all line departments to work in mission mode besides coordinating with each other to ensure uninterrupted supply of the essential items and services in the district.
He directed Tehsildars, officials of R&B, Jal Shakti, PDD and other line departments to remain stationed at their locations and ensure prompt delivery of essential items and services to the public and address emergency demands with utmost preparedness.
The DC also directed the concerned to conduct regular market checking to check the arbitrary rise in prices and illegal stocking.
Enroute, the DC met people and interacted with them to get the feedback about the delivery of essential services to the people of these remote villages.
It is important to mention that the road connectivity has been restored between Achgoza and Sangerwani despite accumulation of more than 02 ft of snowfall.
Officers informed that snow cutter machines were deployed yesterday which have been working nonstop throughout the night, especially in the Inderwali area to clear Snow from roads in Inderwali, Sangerwani, Bagh, Khaigam, Ichgooze and other adjoining higher reaches of the district.
Regarding the power supply in the area, it was given out that all the feeders of the district were functioning normally as the feeders under fault were restored at earliest.
Officers also informed the DC about several issues faced by them and sought early resolution to their grievances. The DC passed on spot directions for resolutions of several problems.
The DC lauded the efforts of the field staff in clearing the roads quickly besides restoring water supply and electricity. He said that the restoration of electricity supply is being done on a war footing basis with continuous patrol of the field staff in their respective areas to ensure identification and simultaneous restoration of faults.