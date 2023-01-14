Availability of essential commodities reviewed in far flung areas of Pulwama

It is important to mention that Achgoza, Sangerwani is a tough terrain and farthest area of Pulwama and has witnessed a Snowfall of more than 2 ft.

While reviewing the post Snowfall situation and the availability of essential commodities in these areas, the DC was informed that there is a sufficient stock of essential commodities available in these areas including LPG, ration, vegetables & other essentials.

On the occasion, DC directed the officials of all line departments to work in mission mode besides coordinating with each other to ensure uninterrupted supply of the essential items and services in the district.