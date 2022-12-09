Availability of essential services, infrastructure assessed in Budgam

Budgam, Dec 9: Post My Town My Pride (MTMP) held across all 6 Municipalities in Budgam, the Deputy Commissioner(DC), Budgam, S F Hamid IAS today toured various wards of Budgam Town to take on the spot assessment of the availability of essential services and infrastructure development.
The DC was accompanied by various district officers, ward members, and respected local and senior citizens. During the visit, the DC took first-hand appraisal of the supply of potable water supply, construction of lanes and drains and other infrastructure development.
He appealed to locals to give cooperation to ensure better electricity supply in all areas.
He asserted that works including drainage network, Parks, macadimization of roads and interior links, tile works and other works be expedited in all wards to ensure better facilities to local people.
DC also met various local delegations at Ganai Mohalla and Ustaad Mohalla Budgam, apprising DC about their demands.
After giving them patient hearing DC assured all their genuine demands shall be looked into on priority.
DC said that he would visit 72 wards of all Municipalities of the district to take on spot assessment of essential services and feedback from the people.
He said besides awareness of schemes and public welfare initiatives of government , the aim is to get feedback from the public.
Stressing on cleanliness and sanitation, the DC appealed locals to avoid dumping of garbage, cow dung and other waste material on roadside and instructed concerned to ensure prompt removal and dumping of it.