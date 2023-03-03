Kashmir

Avalanche alert issued for five districts: JKDMA

People have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Mar 3: Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Friday issued an avalanche warning over higher reaches of five districts.

In a statement, the authority said that a ‘low’ danger level avalanche is likely to occur above 3500 metres above sea level in Doda and Kishtwar districts.

There are chances of ‘medium’ danger level avalanches above 2500 metres in Bandipora, Ganderbal and Kupwara districts. 

People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders, it said. 

