Avalanche hits Gurez, no casualties reported

Gurez, Jan 14: An avalanche hit a village in Tulail area of Gurez in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday, officials said.
However, no damage has been reported in the incident so far.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that snow avalanche hit Jurniyal village of Tulail today.
He said the teams have been already activated in the area who are assessing further details.
He said the general public was advised by the administration to remain cautious and not to venture out in slopes, hilly areas, or avalanche-prone areas till the weather improves.