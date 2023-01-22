Avalanche hits Tulail in Bandipora, no damage reported

Bandipora, Jan 22: An avalanche hit Hussangam village of Tulail in Kashmir's Bandipora district on Sunday.However, no loss of life or damage has been reported in the area.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the avalanche hit Hussangam village today afternoon.
He said soon after the incident teams from the administration rushed to the spot to assess the situation even as no damage or loss of life has been reported.
Meanwhile, residents have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing out in avalanche prone areas.
Earlier, avalanche warning was issued for 12 districts including Bandipora by J&K Disaster Management Authority.