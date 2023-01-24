Avalanche warning issued for higher reaches of Ganderbal

Srinagar, Jan 24: The authorities have issued an avalanche warning for several higher areas of Gund tehsil of Kangan in Ganderbal district amid prediction for moderate to heavy snowfall in coming days.

"In view of the inclement weather conditions and apprehensions of snow avalanches in the hilly areas of Gagengar, Kullan, Sonamarg, Nilgrath, Sarbal and Baltal, the general public of these areas and adjoining areas are advised to refrain from venturing in avalanche prone areas till further orders" said an advisory issued by tehsildar Gund, Javid Iqbal.