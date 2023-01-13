Avalanche warning issued in 10 J&K districts

Srinagar, Jan 13: Amid heavy snowfall, the authorities on Friday issued avalanche warning in ten districts of Jammu and Kashmir, advising people to take precautions.
An official of the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority said that an avalanche with "HIGH danger level" is likely to occur above 2000 metres of Bandipora and Kupwara districts during the next 24 hours.
"Avalanche with MEDIUM danger level is likely to occur above 2000 metres over BARAMULLA and GANDERBAL districts in next 24 hours," he added.
The official said that an avalanche with LOW danger level is likely to occur above 2000 metres over ANANTNAG, DODA, KISHTWAR, KULGAM, POONCH AND RAMBAN districts in next 24 hours.
"People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas," he added.