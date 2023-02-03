Avalanches hit Gurez villages; block Kishanganga river, damage water supply

An official said that teams have already been sent to the region and are evaluating the situation for more information.

The official said that until the weather improves, the administration has requested the general population to exercise caution and avoid going outside near Kishanganga, mountains, or avalanche-prone locations.

Meanwhile, Aijaz Raja, DDC Tulail, requested the administration to speed up restoration works so that the water supply is restored as soon as possible. Raja said that the water supply damaged due to avalanche in Gugran has affected at least 200 families