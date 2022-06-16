Average road macadamisation in J&K increases

Srinagar: The average road macadamisation in J&K has been increased to 20.6 km per day in last three years as compared to 6.54 km per day before 2019, which reflects the progressing development happening across Jammu and Kashmir, an official press release said.

According to official data, road length in J&K has increased to 41,141 kilometres and the percentage of blacktop roads has reached to 74 percent as compared to 66 percent in 2019.

Under Pothole free road programme, a target of 5900 kilometres was made for 2021-22 of which 4600 kilometres of road length has been made pothole-free till date.