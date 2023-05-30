Avoid disclosing identities of child victims: CWC to media outlets

The Chairperson further highlighted the difficulties faced by some child victims in their educational institutions due to the disclosure of their identities. “Many were compelled to change schools to escape the associated stigma and discrimination,” she said. She further said that the Police shall not disclose any record of the child for the purpose of character certificate or otherwise in cases where the case has been closed or disposed of.

“Any person contravening the provisions of sub-section (1) shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months or fine which may extend to two lakh rupees or both. The action as warranted under the above said section, is being initiated against the above-named agencies and before doing so, an opportunity of being heard or producing their defence is being provided to them. The concerned are directed to remove the video from their social media handle immediately,” the official communique reads.