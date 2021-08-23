'Awaam ki Awaaz' | Baramulla resident expresses gratitude to LG Sinha for praising him

While mentioning the name of Zahoor Ahmad in the 5th episode of ‘AwaamkiAwaaz’ radio talk show, aired on August 15, the Lieutenant Governor, Sinha praised Zahoor for this suggestion.

The Lieutenant Governor also welcomed various other suggestions received for improving the health sector vis-a-vis; strengthening the Jan AushadhiKendras, inventory management, supply chain and availability of doctor’s prescribed medicine. He said that the health department has been directed to take up the suggestions meticulously for suitable action. LG, Sinha informed that a total of 103 Jan Aushadhi Kendra has been established across 20 districts of the UT to provide medicines up to 50 percent less than the market rates.

During the latest episode of this radio talk show, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha highlighted a host of invaluable suggestions and ideas received from citizens cutting across different walks of life; calling for and suggesting meaningful changes and interventions in policy and programmes of the government aiming at more effective outcomes, streamlining procedures, optimum resource utilization, among others.

Observing that J&K today is making significant strides in ensuring the development and prosperity of its people, the Lieutenant Governor remarked, “It is now our collective responsibility to fill that gap through concrete measures on every front for equitable development of every section in J&K. Though the work has begun, much more is yet to be done. It is the only reason, I earnestly wait for the third Sunday of every month so that the efforts of the UT Government could be taken ahead working on the ideas and suggestions I receive”.

Expressing his gratitude to Lieutenant Governor, Zahoor Ahmad said," I am indebted to Lieutenant Governor for raising the issue of shortage of supplies in Pradhan MantriBhartiyaJanaushadhi Kendra across Kashmir in weekly Awaam Ki Awazprogramme".

Expressing satisfaction on Lieutenant Governors response on his suggestion, Zahoor Ahmad said that the Lieutenant Governor's personal intervention on the matter will solve the issue on time.

While praising this unique outreach programme of J&K government, Zahoor Ahmad said that 'AwaamkiAwaaz' is an innovative way of reaching out to public by which the problems of poor and people of far flung areas will be solved.