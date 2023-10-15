Awaam Ki Awaaz | Govt dedicated to women empowerment, gender equality: LG

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that dedicating the 31st edition of the ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ programme to the women change-makers of Jammu Kashmir, the LG while extending his heartiest greeting on the occasion of Navratri reiterated the commitment of the J&K government towards empowerment of women and gender equality

“Goddess Durga is a symbol of women's empowerment. May the festival of Navratri inspire us to work for the well-being and progress of Nari Shakti, and build a gender-equal society,” he said.

In this month’s programme, Sinha shared the inspiring journey of women entrepreneurs and highlighted the efforts of the administration to create an enabling environment for women entrepreneurship and realize their true potential.