Awaam Ki Awaaz: LG hails Sopore girl's solar panel, steam-powered boat projects

Srinagar, June 18: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday hailed Sopore girl Mufferah Majeed for her efforts to build a solar boat, which shows her dedication to combat climate change and promote green development.

Sinha, as reported by the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), praised Mufferah in his monthly programme 'Awaam Ki Awaaz' and said these individual small steps will make big changes in the journey towards sustainable development.

He directed the higher education department as well as the district administration Baramulla to help her in realising her dream.