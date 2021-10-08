Awaiting full time officials, additional charges hamper growth of Kashmir University

Srinagar, Oct 8: At University of Kashmir, the chronic issue of vacant posts is hampering the growth of the Institute, with many officers having “additional charge” of multiple departments and centers. Promises of “one man, one post” falling flat with the delays in appointments.

After years of delay, J&K Government in early September this year held interviews for the posts of Controller of Examination, Director Convocation Complex, Director DIQA, Directors of North and South Campuses. The Selection Panel made its recommendations and the posts were expected to be filled in days given the delay the appointments had already seen. However, a month on the selections are yet to be finalized. A senior official who was one of the applicants for the post said that Selection Committee recommendations were sent to Raj Bhavan for approval of the Chancellor. “We are not sure what is taking so long when the entire process is already complete,” he said.

The number of posts at every level vacant is resulting in the continuation of many offices being headed on an ad hoc basis. Many University officials have raised concerns over the continued adhocism and “additional charges”. Kashmir University Teachers Association (KUTA) has raised the demand of “One Man One Post” many times in the past. A KUTA member said that it was infuriating to see that a single official at times is given charge of multiple departments and he or she is not able to do justice to even one of them. While citing an example, he said, the post of Controller Examinations was vital but was loaded on Dean Research which in itself is “a big assignment involving a lot of workload”. “Our focus and goal should have been increasing efficiency and making the University a hub of activities, development and research. But it seems we are more into pleasing certain people,” he said.

Another faculty member at the University said the Registrar of KU holds additional charge of Director State Resource Center and Director Convocation Complex, Dean Students Welfare holds additional charge of HoD Biotechnology and Coordinator Bioinformatics Center, HoD Statistics holds additional charge of Director DIQA, Dean Research holds additional charge of Controller and Dean Biological Sciences. The faculty member said Post of Director IT has been held by a junior scientist for the last six years. “The post is not being advertised nor rotated as is the rotation with other HODs who are rotated after every three years. The issue has been raised many times but no change in the scenario,” he said.

Registrar KU, Dr Nisar Ahmed Mir said that the Selection Panel recommendations file was in Raj Bhawan and the selection list was expected in “a day or two”. He said the selections and verifications “could take time” and the major work was already over as the interviews had been held. “We should have these posts filled soon,” he said.