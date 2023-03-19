Awantipora accident: One more injured succumbs, toll five

Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that Gulzar Ansari son of Munib Ansari of Bihar succumbed to his injuries at SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

Four persons had died and 28 were injured in a road accident in Awantipora area yesterday.

Government has already announced ex-gratia relief to the next of kin of those who died and were injured in the accident.