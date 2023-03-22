Awantipora accident: One more injured succumbs, toll six

Srinagar, Mar 22: Another non-local labourer, who was injured in a road accident in Awantipora area of Pulwama district on March 18, has succumbed to his injuries, taking the death toll to six.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that Ali Hassan Ansari of Jharkhand succumbed to his injuries at SMHS hospital in Srinagar on Wednesday morning.
Five persons had died and 28 were injured in a road accident in Awantipora area on March 18.
The accident took place when a bus turned turtle on national highway in Awantipora.