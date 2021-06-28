Awantipora attack: Girl succumbs hours after parents' death

Srinagar, June 28: A 23 -year-old girl who was injured along with her parents after shot at by suspected militants at their residence in Hariparigam, Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama succumbed at a hospital here, officials said on Monday.



Rafiya and her parents- SPO Fayaz Ahmad and Raja Begum were shot at by militants late last night by militants, who as per police barged into their house.

The trio was removed to nearby health facility where Fayaz was declared dead on arrival as per officials.