AWANTIPORA GUNFIGHT | JeM commander among 2 killed: ADGP Vijay Kumar

Srinagar: Jaish-e-Muhammad commander active since 2018 was among the two terrorists killed in a gunfight in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, Additional Director General of Police, Vijay Kumar said.

“#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: Notorious #terrorist of JeM terror outfit namely Kaiser Koka active since 2018 trapped in encounter: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice (sic),” Kumar said in a tweet.

Later in another tweet, he said that a USA-made rifle was recovered from the killed terrorists.