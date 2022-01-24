Awareness about rights of girl child

Srinagar, Jan 24: On the occasion of Girl Child Day, Army conducted a virtual talk on ìAwareness about the rights of girl childî at Halemaidan in Ramban.
According to a hand out the aim of this talk was to spread awareness amongst the parents and girls regarding, ensuring the rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India to maintain the non discriminatory status of a girl child in our society.
During the talk emphasis was laid on right to survival, protection from harmful influences, abuses and exploitation. A large number of parents connected to the online portal to participate in the talk. The talk was organised after analysing the lack of participation of girl child in social, cultural and family affairs. "The initiative was widely appreciated by village populace, especially the parents for conducting such an informative event," the hand out said.