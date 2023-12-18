Awareness campaign on use of EVMs, VVPATs kick-starts in Baramulla

Baramulla, Dec 17: In a proactive move towards enhancing voter awareness, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, the District Election Officer of Baramulla, has initiated a comprehensive awareness campaign on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) across the 10-Baramulla assembly constituency.

Under the Supervision of Peerzada Mumtaz Ahmad, Electoral Registration Officer, Assembly Constituency 10-Baramulla, the campaign kicked off with the objective of familiarising citizens, especially new voters, with the functioning of EVMs. The initiative aims to boost voter confidence, dispel uncertainties, and encourage active participation in the electoral process.

Over the next 20 days, the campaign plans to cover all 158 polling stations in the Baramulla Assembly constituency. The focus is on educating voters about the intricacies of EVM functionality, ensuring familiarity with the voting machines and VVPATs.

Citizens and general electors have been asked to visit their respective polling stations or the ERO’s office for a firsthand experience with the machines. Peerzada Mumtaz Ahmad, who is also Assistant Commissioner Revenue, emphasised the importance of citizen involvement in shaping the nation’s future and urged registered voters to actively participate in the campaign.

The District Election Officer and his team are committed to ensuring a transparent and trustworthy electoral process in Baramulla.