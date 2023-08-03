Kashmir

Awareness camps on beneficiary oriented schemes to start in Ganderbal

Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Ganderbal, Aug 3: In order to create mass awareness among the beneficiaries of various beneficiary-oriented  schemes of the social welfare Department (SWD), the social welfare department will start mass awareness camps in Ganderbal district. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Mehraj-ud-Din Shah on Thursday, officials said.

Moreover, it was directed that the District Social Welfare Officer, Ganderbal and concerned CDPOs shall inform all the beneficiaries to attend the said camps and furnish the daily progress report.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com