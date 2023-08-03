Awareness camps on beneficiary oriented schemes to start in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Aug 3: In order to create mass awareness among the beneficiaries of various beneficiary-oriented schemes of the social welfare Department (SWD), the social welfare department will start mass awareness camps in Ganderbal district. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Mehraj-ud-Din Shah on Thursday, officials said.
Moreover, it was directed that the District Social Welfare Officer, Ganderbal and concerned CDPOs shall inform all the beneficiaries to attend the said camps and furnish the daily progress report.