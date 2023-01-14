Awareness cum distribution camp held

Jammu, Jan 14: Awareness cum distribution camp organised under the ADIP schemes of the Ministry of Social Justice Department of empowerment government of India organised at Dak Bungalow Poonch.
The camp was organised under the supervision of CRC Srinagar and in coordination with District Administration Poonch and Department of social welfare Poonch.
The District Development Commissioner Poonch, Inder Jeet provided full support for organising camp for the best interest of persons with disabilities of Poonch.
During the camp, Chairperson District Development Council Poonch, Tazim Akhter was the chief guest who inaugurated the camp.
Under ADIP scheme, various aids and appliances like Tricycles, Wheel Chairs, MSIED kits, Artificial Limbs and other supporting devices distributed among the 1091 persons with disabilities. The Divyangjan's and their families, NSS volunteers, social workers and chairman handicapped association appreciated the role of ministry of Social Justice and empowerment for organising such type of distribution Camp at Poonch for the best interest of PWD's and facilitated sizeble numbers of Divyangan's.
During the distribution cum awareness camp, UDID card, Kiran Mental Health also generated/ distributed among the participant.
District Social welfare officer Poonch, Mohinder paul said that the aids and appliances provided among the registered beneficiaries who were screened assured by the ALIMCO in the previous assessment camps and distribution of devices shall be conducted in their respective areas for the conveyance of the beneficiaries.