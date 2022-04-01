Awareness-cum-medical camp organised by KU’s CWSR

Director CWSR Prof Tabassum Firdous said the day-long programme was organised to raise awareness among adolescent girls and women about reproductive health and its different aspects.

Adolescence is a vulnerable age for susceptibility to many health issues such as urinary tract infections due to improper menstrual hygiene, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), unexpected pregnancies from the lack of awareness about contraceptive practices, and lack of proper guidance about sexual health, according to experts.