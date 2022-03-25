Awareness-cum-plantation programme organised

The program started by the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naati Shareef by students. The students also spoke on the topic “World Forestry Day” and actively participated in the drawing competition on the theme “Forests and Their Conservation”.

Dr Geelani in his speech highlighted the importance of forestry and emphasised upon the conservation of forests and also stressed upon to inculcate the sense of environment friendly approach among the students. He also told students with PCB subjects, they can appear in the UET of SKUAST-K to get admission in the various disciplines of the University and gave an overview of the job opportunities available in the agriculture and allied subjects.