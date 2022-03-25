Awareness-cum-plantation programme organised

Srinagar, Mar 25: The Faculty of Forestry Benhama, Ganderbal (SKUAST-K), organised a one day awareness cum plantation program at government Girls Hr. Secondary School Khrew, Pampore.
The program was organised on March 24. Dr. Syed Naseem Geelani, Senior Scientist and Head Division of Social and Basic Sciences, SKUAST-K, was the guest of honor at the function.
In the inaugural speech, Principal, Mohammad Amin Rather, welcomed the guests and offered a brief introduction about the school activities and other programs the school is intending to carry out as per its academic calendar.
The program started by the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naati Shareef by students. The students also spoke on the topic “World Forestry Day” and actively participated in the drawing competition on the theme “Forests and Their Conservation”.
Dr Geelani in his speech highlighted the importance of forestry and emphasised upon the conservation of forests and also stressed upon to inculcate the sense of environment friendly approach among the students. He also told students with PCB subjects, they can appear in the UET of SKUAST-K to get admission in the various disciplines of the University and gave an overview of the job opportunities available in the agriculture and allied subjects.
The students who spoke and participated in the drawing competition were awarded by the chief guest in a token of appreciation and encouragement.
A plantation drive was held in which various varieties of plants and saplings supplied by the Faculty of Forestry, Division of Silviculture and Agroforestry, were planted within the lawns of school premises in which all the students and staff members actively participated.
The program concluded with the vote of thanks by the Vice Principal to guests and other dignitaries for making the event a success. School authorities also thanked Dr GM Bhat, Head Division of Silviculture and Agroforestry for providing plants for plantation drive.