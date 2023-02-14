Awareness cum Registration Camp held at Town Hall Anantnag

Anantnag, Feb 14: The Municipal Council Anantnag today organised an awareness cum registration camp for digital onboarding and awareness of PMSAVNidhi beneficiaries/Street vendors under the theme of Main Bhi Digital at Town Hall Anantnag here.
The session included detailed information dissemination among the vendors regarding PM SVANidhi and other Govt. Schemes including PM Matru Vandana Yojna, PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojna and PM Suraksha Bima Yojna among others with which the beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi and their eligible family members shall be linked.
The officers from various departments including Health, FCS&CA, Banks, ICDS among others highlighted the benefits of the schemes in vogue. They also exhorted the vendors to benefit from the digital revolution and take benefit of various digital initiatives to make their vends more attractive to the customers. The participants appreciated the gesture and expressed willingness to register themselves and their family members under various schemes.