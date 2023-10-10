Awareness event held in Sopore to mark World Mental Health Day

Sopore, Oct 10: RAAHAT, a mental health organisation in its head office at Sopore keeping in view the theme for this year that mental health is universal human right observed the day with fervour and created the awareness about mental health in a wider perspective.
Speaking on occasion chairman RAAHAT Aashiq Hussain Zaki laid special emphasis on the disastrous consequences of mental health issues in Kashmir valley. He said “we should look at various mental health issues in a holistic way and special emphasis should be put on psychosocial interventions in mental health.”
Speaking on the occasion well known social activist Advocate Mursaleen requested the people to be empathetic and sensitive towards each other and deal with the mental health issues in a normal way. She put emphasis on getting rid of taboos associated with mental health. On this occasion famous rapper of Kashmir rapper Ashu along with Faizi Faizan presented a rap on suicide prevention. At the closing ceremony a short film entitled, “Digital chains: The smartphone addiction story” was released by RAAHAT.