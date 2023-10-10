Awareness event held in Sopore to mark World Mental Health Day

Speaking on the occasion well known social activist Advocate Mursaleen requested the people to be empathetic and sensitive towards each other and deal with the mental health issues in a normal way. She put emphasis on getting rid of taboos associated with mental health. On this occasion famous rapper of Kashmir rapper Ashu along with Faizi Faizan presented a rap on suicide prevention. At the closing ceremony a short film entitled, “Digital chains: The smartphone addiction story” was released by RAAHAT.