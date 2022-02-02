Awareness prog held in Kulgam

Kulgam, Feb 2: World Wetlands Day was Wednesday celebrated in Kulgam with the theme ‘Wetlands Action for People and Nature’.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in this connection, district administration Kulgam in collaboration with Forest Division Kulgam and Rural Development Department (RDD) organised an awareness programme and started a cleanliness drive in and around the water bodies with a message to all segments of the society to save the wetlands and restore the degraded ones to their pristine glory.
DFO Kulgam on the occasion said that World Wetlands Day was celebrated each year on February 2 to raise awareness about wetlands and this day also marks the anniversary of the Convention on Wetlands, which was adopted as an international treaty in 1971.
He said that wetlands were extremely significant and sensitive ecosystems and help wide variety of plant and animal life to thrive in their ecosystem.