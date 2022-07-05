Awareness programme against plastic use held

Ganderbal: The Directorate of Students Welfare, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Tuesday organised a lecture “Hazardous Effects of Single Use Plastics on Humans, Animals and Environment,” by Prof. Bashir Ahmad Ganaie, former head Department of Environmental Sciences, University of Kashmir, to observe the “International Plastics Bag Free Day,” here.
Prof. Bashir Ahmad Ganaie, made a detailed presentation about the hazardous effects of the single use plastics and said the main objective of observing the day is to raise awareness among the masses about the increasing harm that the use of this non-biodegradable substance is causing to the fragile environment and health of people and animals.
“It is really concerning that a plastic bag takes 1,000 years to disintegrate in a landfill,” he said and asked the students to launch a sustained campaign against the use of this harmful material.
Speaking online, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar said, the decision to ban single-use plastic across the country will make a huge difference in getting rid of this hazardous material.
“Majority of people prefer plastic bags for convenience and cheap cost, but their convenience is proving detrimental to our ecosystem and future generations.”