Awareness programme against plastic use held

Prof. Bashir Ahmad Ganaie, made a detailed presentation about the hazardous effects of the single use plastics and said the main objective of observing the day is to raise awareness among the masses about the increasing harm that the use of this non-biodegradable substance is causing to the fragile environment and health of people and animals.

“It is really concerning that a plastic bag takes 1,000 years to disintegrate in a landfill,” he said and asked the students to launch a sustained campaign against the use of this harmful material.