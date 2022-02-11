Awareness programme held at GDC Pulwama

Pulwama, Feb 11: As part of ‘Azadi Ki AmrutMahotsav’ campaign, a day-long awareness programme on ‘Drug Abuse and its Evil Impact on the Society’ was held at Government Degree College (Boys) Pulwama on Friday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the programme was organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Pulwama, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India in collaboration with District Administration Pulwama.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Baseer-ul-HaqChoudhary was the chief guest for raising awareness on the ill-effects of drug and alcohol consumption, in a comprehensive manner.
Addressing the participants, the DC said that it is often the overconfidence of parents on their child’s behavior that leads to ignoring or neglecting the behavioral changes that may result in irreparable damage to the personality or even loss of life of the victim.