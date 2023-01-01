Awareness programme held in Anantnag

Director Agriculture Kashmir while speaking on the occasion deliberated on the aim of establishing the PM KSK in the District. The demand for agriculture is rising rapidly with increase in population and per capta income and growing demand from industry sector. In order to bridge this gap to the maximum possible extent Agriculture Department has been striving hard by implementing new approaches and strategies to provide Livelihood opportunities and contribute to economic Stability of farmers. In this endeavour, the PM KSK centre will provide the doorstep facilities to the farmers by providing Soil testing Facility, Call centre Facility, Fertilizer availability etc. He also addressed farmers on the importance of Nano urea fertilizer awareness for reducing the losses of Nitrogen in the atmosphere. Director Agriculture Kashmir elucidated the role of Nano urea in reducing the input cost of farmers in production and to safeguard the environment for present and future generations.

Director Agriculture said that UT government has approved 29 projects under holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors, and implementation of these projects would not only energize the agriculture sector but will also change the economic fortune of farming community of the region. Director Agriculture impressed upon the officers to raise awareness regarding these approved projects among the farming community so that the desired results and targets could be achieved in an affective and time bound manner.