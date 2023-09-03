Awareness programme on Civil Services examination held in Kulgam

Kulgam, Sep 2: The District Administration Kulgam, District Employment and Counseling Centre, in collaboration with Paytm Foundation (A public charitable trust) today organised an awareness cum interaction programme on Civil Services examinations at the new conference hall, here.
The Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Kulgam, Showkat Ahmad Rather was chief guest on the occasion.
Newly selected JKAS officers from the 2023 batch including Shajaat Farooq, Zeeshan Ilyas, Safdar Ahmad Bhat and other JKAS officers participated in the programme to guide the aspiring candidates and shared the strategy and planning adopted by them which helped them to crack the exam.
KK Parashar, from Paytm Foundation also spoke on the occasion on various interventions of the foundation for the benefit of students.