Awareness programme on colorectal cancer held at IUST

Awantipora: An awareness programme on colorectal cancer was held at the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora, here.
Prominent surgical oncologist Dr. Asif Mehraj delivered a special lecture at the IUST on the theme "Colorectal Cancers: Preventable, Treatable, Beatable," Tuesday. The session was the first in the series of lectures being organised by the Watson-Crick Centre for Molecular Medicine, IUST.
Dr. Mehraj, who is the Lecturer in the Department of Surgery at the Government Medical College, Srinagar, and an Executive Member of the Open-Source Research Collaboration in Denmark, spoke about the rising incidences of colorectal cancers (CRC) among the young people in Kashmir. He said that this is a matter of huge concern. While addressing the students and staff members, he stressed on the major causes of CRC and preventive measures.
He called on the audience to go for screening regularly for early diagnosis of this disease through the use of various technologies and laboratory tests that can prevent deaths. On the sidelines, his team also carried out voluntary screening of non-communicable diseases through a questionnaire.
Earlier, while introducing the seminar, speaker, Dr. Muzafar A. Macha, Head of the Watson-Crick Centre for Molecular Medicine, cautioned about the rising cases of cancers particularly gastrointestinal tract cancers in the UT of J&K.
Later Dr. Mehraj and the team of Scientists from Watson-Crick Centre including Dean of Health Sciences Prof. Mohd Ayub Qadri met Vice Chancellor, IUST, Prof. Shakil A. Romshoo, and discussed the ways to lead the Cancer research in Kashmir valley and improve diagnosis.
The Vice Chancellor assured of all the support including availability of all the necessary facilities and funds to find ways to manage this dreadful disease as part of Varsity’s strong outreach program.