Awareness programme on colorectal cancer held at IUST

Awantipora: An awareness programme on colorectal cancer was held at the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora, here.

Prominent surgical oncologist Dr. Asif Mehraj delivered a special lecture at the IUST on the theme "Colorectal Cancers: Preventable, Treatable, Beatable," Tuesday. The session was the first in the series of lectures being organised by the Watson-Crick Centre for Molecular Medicine, IUST.