Awareness programme on drug abuse held at Tangdhar

Kupwara, Mar 11: As part of revitalization of youth clubs, an awareness programme on Drug abuse and livelihood generating schemes was today organized by District Administration Kupwara at Dak Bunglow Tangdhar, the aegis of Mission Youth.
The programme aimed to educate individuals, particularly youth about the associated dangers of drug abuse and the opportunities of self-employment that can be availed through different livelihood generating schemes rolled out by the government for the aspiring youth.
The event brought together experts from various fields and departments to share their knowledge and experience on drug abuse and livelihood generating schemes.
During the event, attendees had the opportunity to participate in interactive sessions at interpersonal level and discuss the impact of drug abuse on individuals and society as a whole. They also learned about various government and private initiatives that aim to provide livelihood opportunities to individuals and communities.