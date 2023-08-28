Awareness programme on drug abuse organised in Kunzar

Baramulla, Aug 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Forum (JKTF) on Monday organised a day-long awareness seminar on drug abuse at Kunzar.
This significant event coincided with a farewell function held in honour of retiring teachers from the area namely Shiekh Maqsood Ahmad, Abdul Ahad Bhat, and Mehnaz Qadri.
Distinguished speakers at the seminar shed light on various facets of the drug menace and underscored the critical importance of eradicating this menace from society.
The event featured Chairman of the J&K Civil Society Forum, Abdul Qayoom Wani, as the chief guest, who delivered a compelling speech. The Chairman J&K civil society forum stressed the pivotal role of parents, teachers, and preachers in combating the drug epidemic, emphasising that failure to do so would result in the loss of youth to the clutches of drugs.
Prominent figures such as former trade union leader Mohammad Sulaiman Bhat and JKTF Chairman Mohammad Amin Khan also shared their insights on the topic. The Municipal Committee Chairman, Abdul Karim Dar, and former trade union leader Farooq Ahmad Rather graced the occasion with their presence.
In a touching gesture, the retirees were felicitated and honoured by both the JKTF unit in Kunzer and their families and friends. The event's proceedings were skilfully conducted by the State organiser of JKTF, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, and Farooq Ahmad.
This seminar not only celebrated the contributions of esteemed teachers but also served as a stark reminder of the pressing need to collectively combat the menace of drug abuse in society. The concerted efforts of educators, leaders, and community members are seen as essential in safeguarding the future of the region's youth against the perils of substance addiction.