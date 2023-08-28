Awareness programme on drug abuse organised in Kunzar

This significant event coincided with a farewell function held in honour of retiring teachers from the area namely Shiekh Maqsood Ahmad, Abdul Ahad Bhat, and Mehnaz Qadri.

Distinguished speakers at the seminar shed light on various facets of the drug menace and underscored the critical importance of eradicating this menace from society.

The event featured Chairman of the J&K Civil Society Forum, Abdul Qayoom Wani, as the chief guest, who delivered a compelling speech. The Chairman J&K civil society forum stressed the pivotal role of parents, teachers, and preachers in combating the drug epidemic, emphasising that failure to do so would result in the loss of youth to the clutches of drugs.