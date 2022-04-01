Awareness programme on drug de-addiction held in Shadipora

Bandipora, Apr 1: With the objective and vision to eradicate drug menace in the society, Parvaaz International today organised a one day awareness programme on Drug Abuse in collaboration with Government Higher Secondary School Shadipora within the premises of the institution.
During the programme, the students were made aware about the impact of drug addiction on physical and mental health and social ramifications of indulging in drug menace.
Sub divisional Magistrate Sumbal, Dr Bashir Ahmad Lone presided over the function as chief guest while SDPO Sumbal Surinder Mohan was guest of honour.
Besides SHO Sumbal Mir Saleem, Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Dr Shaikh Zehra , Civil society members, senior citizens and students were present on the occasion.