Awareness programme on fertilizers, pesticides held

Srinagar, Jan 15: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal today inaugurated a one day awareness program on quality control of fertilizer/pesticides at Kulgam.
The camp was attended by the pesticide/fertilizer dealers of Kulgam.
The Director also convened a similar program at DAK Banglow Anantnag where the pesticide/fertilizer dealers of district Anantnag participated in the programme.
Speaking to the participants, the Director reiterated the department's commitment to ensure the availability of quality inputs (insecticides, pesticides, fertilizers) to the farmers at the right time. He said the availability of quality inputs to the farmers plays a decisive role in the overall success of a cropping season.
Director impressed upon the officers of the law enforcement agency to remain in close coordination at divisional and district levels to maintain transparency and accountability in the system in addition to smooth distribution of quality pesticides, fertilizers and other input to the growers and farmers.
He asked the officers to submit weekly reports on demand, distribution, seizures and other activities. He impressed upon the concerned to strictly follow and implement different provisions of insecticides act 1968 and fertilizer control order 1985.
Later, the Director held an interactive session with women self-help groups at potalbagh Pulwama. Speaking on the occasion, the Director reiterated the department’s commitment to work for women empowerment in agriculture and allied sectors.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Law Enforcement Kashmir Javed Iqbal Samoon, Chief Agriculture Officer Anantnag Ajaz Hussain Dar, Assistant Director Law Enforcement Kashmir Feroz Ahmad Shapoo, District Agriculture Officer Kulgam Dawood Ahmad Shaad, Fertilizer Inspector Kulgam, Law enforcement Inspector Shopian.