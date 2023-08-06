Awareness programme on govt schemes organised in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Aug 6: DHEW, Mission Shakti Ganderbal today organised an awareness programme regarding Nasha Mukth Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA), BBBP and women centric schemes at Anganwadi Centre Korag Sehpora, Ganderbal.
The NMBA is aimed at creating a substance-abuse free society by focusing on awareness, prevention, and rehabilitation programs, fostering a healthier and more prosperous community.
The team imparted the awareness regarding working and functioning of the District Hub for Empowerment of Women, Mission Shakti Ganderbal at district level.