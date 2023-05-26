Awareness programme on mental health organised

Ganderbal, May 26: Students’ Cultural Club, Department of Law, SLS, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a mental health awareness programme at Tulmulla Campus here on Thursday.
Dean SLS, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, discussed various psychological issues and encouraged students to remain stress-free.
Guest speakers, Dr. Neelofer Jan, M.D. Psychiatry and Dr. Masood Maqbool Mir, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, from the Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, elaborated on different types of problems and concerns within the mental health domain. They apprised the audience of various methods to overcome psychological problems and explained the recovery measures. A question-answer session was held after the presentations.
Earlier, club mentor Dr. Anil Kumar started the session while Bilal Ahmad Ganai introduced the speakers and spoke about the programme’s significance. Gulafroz Jan proposed the vote of thanks.
In the second session, students performed various activities, and shared their personal experiences and challenges of depression, anxiety and stress. It was conducted by M Aslam Khatana and the rapporteur was Dr. Imran Ahad. Later, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir presented medals and certificates to the participants.