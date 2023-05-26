Awareness programme on mental health organised

Earlier, club mentor Dr. Anil Kumar started the session while Bilal Ahmad Ganai introduced the speakers and spoke about the programme’s significance. Gulafroz Jan proposed the vote of thanks.

In the second session, students performed various activities, and shared their personal experiences and challenges of depression, anxiety and stress. It was conducted by M Aslam Khatana and the rapporteur was Dr. Imran Ahad. Later, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir presented medals and certificates to the participants.