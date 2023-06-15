Awareness programme on Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan organised

Srinagar, June 14: An awareness programme regarding Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan and the adoption of good pharmacy practices was organised by Drug Control Authorities of Pulwama and Shopian in collaboration with Chemists and Druggists Association Pulwama.
The programme was held under the supervision of State Drugs Controller Lotika Khajuria in which chemists of the area were sensitized regarding the importance of CCTV installation and computerised billing system and good pharmacy practices.
Chemists were also educated regarding the consequences of non maintenance of proper records. Joint Drugs Controller Irfana Ahmad, Deputy Drug Controller Kashmir Division Nighat Andrabi, and Deputy Drug Controller HQ Surinder Mohan were among those who spoke on the occasion.