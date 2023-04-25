Awareness programme on voter enrollment organised in Handwara

Handwara, Apr 25: Under SVEEP, the Electoral Literacy Club of Government Degree College (GDC) Handwara in collaboration with the Election Cell of ADC Office Handwara today organised an awareness program on the theme “Enroll as a Voter, cease to be a Bystander” in the college.
The program started with the introductory remarks by Dr. M Ibrahim Khaja, the Convener SVEEP/Electoral Literacy Club of the College.
In the resourceful PPT presentation, Naseer Ahmad, BLO, discussed threadbare the procedure to register as a voter. He further emphasized the importance of the electoral participation of youth for the successful consolidation of Indian democracy.
The students raised pertinent queries with regard to their electoral participation which were addressed to their better satisfaction.
The Principal of the college, Prof. Dilruba Rasool Hamdani, enjoined the students to come forward and exercise their democratic rights for personal development and the development of society at large.