Awareness programme under BBBP held

Shopian, May 22: The District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW) Shopian today organised an awareness program under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) at AWC Devpora Sarbal, here.
On the occasion, DHEW team threw light on various schemes of women's welfare including BBBP, PMMVY, Poshan Abhiyan, Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme, Widow Pension Scheme, pension for specially-abled people, and State Marriage Assistance scheme.
The officials also made girls aware of the importance of personal hygiene, Sakhi One Stop Centre for Women, Child Helpline No. 1098, J&K Child Protection scheme, and other women-related schemes. They informed the participants that the toll-free women's Helpline No. 181 is available round-the-clock. They also stressed the education of children, especially girl children, besides highlighting the provision of free elementary education schemes.