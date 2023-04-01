Awareness programme under Jal Jeevan Mission conducted in Baramulla

Baramulla, Apr 1: In order to ensure effective implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission Scheme, the Jal Shakti Department Baramulla under the banner of Jal Jeevan Mission today conducted a hand holding cum awareness programme for implementation Support Agencies (ISA) representatives, Anganwadi/ Asha workers, Water testing lab staff and Women PRIs here.
Additional District Development Commissioner Baramulla, Aijaz Abdullah Saraf presided over the programme as the chief guest. Joint Director Planning, Mohammad Yousuf Rather and all other functionaries of concerned departments were present in the programme.
On the occasion, the ADDC highlighted the importance of Pani Samitis for their immense role not only in providing adequate water supply but also in maintaining cleanliness of the surroundings of water bodies.
The ADDC also laid emphasis on encouraging the local communities to take over the rural water supply system for operation and maintenance and help administration so that the “Har Ghar nal se jal “ mission is successful.
During the programme, the ADDC laid emphasis on officers adhering strictly to the laid guidelines and maintaining the highest level of transparency and accountability in the implementation process. He exhorted the officers to put in coordinated efforts to achieve the desired results and meet the timelines targeted for the completion of tasks at all levels.
Meanwhile, it was given out that infrastructure is being developed to ensure a portable tap water connection to every household in the district. Mass Water testing will be done across the district to make sure of the pure drinking water, it added.
Moreover, an awareness was spread among the Anganwadi and Asha workers on various aspects of water such as rain water harvesting, artificial recharge, water quality, water-borne disease, water saving, water handling, drinking water source augmentation, sustainability aspects, etc.