Awareness programme under Mission Youth held

Kupwara, Mar 18: An awareness programme about Mission Youth was today organized by the Rural Development Department at Panchayat Ghar Mugalpora, here.
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Imam Din was Chief Guest on the occasion.
Addressing the function, the DC said that the aim of the programme is to provide awareness to the youth about various self-employment schemes of the Government so that they can be benefitted. He said that the Youth clubs have already been formed at Panchayat level and will help in dissemination of information about the schemes at ground level.
The DC appealed to the unemployed youth of Kupwara district to come forward and take benefit under various ambitious schemes of the Mission Youth.
Meanwhile, Officers from various departments including RDD, Employment, DSEO and DIC provided thorough awareness to the participating youth about employment generating schemes of their respective departments.
DDC Member Nutnussa, Zahoor Ahmad; BDC Chairperson, BDO Drugmulla and DSEO Kupwara, besides, PRIs and local youth attended the day long awareness programme.
Later, the DC distributed plant saplings among the farmer beneficiaries.