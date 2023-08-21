Awareness programme under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan carried out in Anantnag

Thematic NMBA based culture programmes were presented by students from various institutions. Raja Art Culture artists displayed a special skid item which was applauded by all participants.

This collaborative initiative underscores the resolve of District Anantnag to shield its youth from the clutches of substance abuse. The program fostered networking and mutual cooperation among educational leaders, promoting a united front against this pressing societal challenge.

District Social Welfare Officer, Anantnag extended his sincere gratitude to the expert resource persons and program attendees for their active involvement in this initiative. He emphasized his office's dedication to providing continuous support and resources to educational institutions in their mission to create drug-free campuses.