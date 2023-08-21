Awareness programme under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan carried out in Anantnag

Anantnag, Aug 21: An awareness programme under the aegis of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA) was today organised by the District Administration Anantnag and District Social Welfare department in Anantnag.
The Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Anantnag was the chief guest at the event.
Among others, Chief Medical Officer, Chief Education officer, District officer Excise and Taxation participated in the programme. Moreover students and teachers from various educational institutions also participated in the event.
Distinguished resource persons from various departments spoke extensively on the Drug related issues.
Thematic NMBA based culture programmes were presented by students from various institutions. Raja Art Culture artists displayed a special skid item which was applauded by all participants.
This collaborative initiative underscores the resolve of District Anantnag to shield its youth from the clutches of substance abuse. The program fostered networking and mutual cooperation among educational leaders, promoting a united front against this pressing societal challenge.
District Social Welfare Officer, Anantnag extended his sincere gratitude to the expert resource persons and program attendees for their active involvement in this initiative. He emphasized his office's dedication to providing continuous support and resources to educational institutions in their mission to create drug-free campuses.