Awareness Rallies on Women Empowerment | Director Libraries hails successful conduct of programme

Srinagar, May 10: Expressing great satisfaction over smooth and successful conduct of awareness rallies on Women Empowerment by various educational institutions across J&K, Director, Libraries & Research, Mohammad Rafi has hailed cooperation extended by Directors of School Education Kashmir/Jammu, officers of School Education Department and heads of participating educational institutions.
The Director Libraries also hailed the contribution of I/C Librarians and the staff of District Libraries of Srinagar, Anantnag, Budgam, Pulwama and Kathua for effectively coordinating with the concerned educational institutions in their respective districts to ensure successful conduct of the programme.
The Director Libraries has extended sincere thanks to Prof A P Singh, Director General, Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation, Kolkata and his staff for their consistent support not only towards upgradation and expansion of Library infrastructure in J&K, but also actively involving J&K’s Libraries Department in various activities sponsored by RRRLF.
Pertinently, a series of awareness rallies of students on Women Empowerment were organized by various educational institutions across J&K on 8/9 May 2023 to commemorate the 250th birth anniversary of Raja Rammohun Roy, the father of Modern India.
These rallies were jointly organized by the Department of Libraries & Research, J&K and the School Education Department, J&K under the aegis of Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation (RRRLF), Ministry of Culture, Govt of India.
In Kashmir division major rallies were organized by the students of Govt Higher Secondary School, Humhama Budgam; Govt Girls Higher Secondary Institution, Chanapora, Srinagar; Govt Model Girls Higher Secondary School Ranibagh, Anantnag and Govt Higher Secondary School Nehama Pulwama. In Jammu an impressive rally was organized at District Library Kathua.
The Director Libraries said that the Department would continue to engage with various stakeholders to conduct various activities on community engagement through Public Libraries.