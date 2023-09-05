Awareness rally on World Spinal Cord Injury Prevention Day held in Srinagar

Under the banner Humanity Welfare Organization Helpline, wheel chair users affected by spinal cord injury, children on wheels and scores of persons with disabilities from different districts of J&K participated in the rally with placards in hands. The organiser of the rally Javed Ahmad Tak Founder of Humanity Welfare Organization Helpline who himself has been facing spinal cord injury briefed the press that spinal cord injury is the disability which mostly makes lower body paraplegic and person is unable to move independently but is mobile after using various types of aids and appliances mostly wheelchairs. While as in some cases full body gets paralysed known as qudreplegia condition. The person becomes totally dependent and unable to perform various activities. “The cause of spinal cord injury is mostly fall from trees during harvesting season mostly in far flung areas not using the safety kits, bike stunts, underage persons driving cars, high speed driving, taking selfies at high altitudes and huge risky tops and risky sports activities.”